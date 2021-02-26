Prep schedule

Badminton
TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 8 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, noon
TF North at TF South, 2 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 3 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF South at TF North, 3 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton Sectional, noon
Boys Swimming
State finals at IUPUI, 8 a.m.
