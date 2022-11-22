 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

South Bend Adams at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Chicago Heights Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at North Newton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Rich Twp. at TF South, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Bowling

Argo at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower (Burr Oak Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Leo Catholic at TF South, 5 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

