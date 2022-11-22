Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Chicago Heights Classic (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 7 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at North Newton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Rich Twp. at TF South, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Bowling
Argo at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower (Burr Oak Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Leo Catholic at TF South, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.