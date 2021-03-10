Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
TF North at Shepard, 6 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Whitney Young at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shepard at TF North, 6 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF South, Richards at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Reavis at TF North (Castaways Bowl), 4 p.m.
TF South, Shepard at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
TF North at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Richards at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
