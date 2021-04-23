 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Track stock
The Times

Baseball

Bowman at Westville, 10 a.m.

Hammond Academy vs. Washington Community at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 10 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 10 a.m. (DH)

Lake Central at Penn, 10 a.m. (DH)

North Newton at Wheeler, 10 a.m. (DH)

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Rich Twp. at TF South, 10 a.m.

Bremen at TF North, 11 a.m.

Hobart at Portage, 11 a.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Lake Station vs. Washington Community at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), noon

LaPorte at Plymouth, noon

Valparaiso at Griffith, noon

Whiting at Boone Grove, noon

Boys Golf

Lake Central Classic at Sandy Pines (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

North Newton at Benton Central, 9 a.m.

Softball

River Forest at Washington Twp., 9 a.m.

Chesterton at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Hobart at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)

Lake Central vs. Avon at Carmel Invitational, 10 a.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 10 a.m.

Marquette at Gavit, 10 a.m.

SB Adams at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m.

SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 10 a.m.

Culver Academy at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 11 a.m.

Westville at Victory Christian, 11 a.m.

TF South at Illiana Christian, 1 p.m.

Lake Central vs. Noblesville at Carmel Invitational, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic, Crete-Monee, Plainfield at Lincoln-Way Central, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

LaPorte LeRoy Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.

South County Invitational at Hanover Central (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.

Boys Track

West Lafayette Relays (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

LaPorte Dick Deardurff Classic (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.

Hanover Central Relays (field includes Andrean, Gavit, Illiana Christian, Kouts, Lake Station, River Forest, 21st Century), 11 a.m.

Girls Track

West Lafayette Relays (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

LaPorte Dick Dardurff Classic (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

Bowman at Eastern, 10:30 a.m.

Hanover Central Relays (field includes Andrean, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Illiana Christian, Kouts, Lake Station, 21st Century, River Forest), 11 a.m.

