 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at 21st Century, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the local selections for the 2022 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All State Teams

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts