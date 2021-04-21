 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

The Times

Baseball

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian, LaCrosse at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

North White at Westville, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Thornton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll, EC Central, West Side at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Frontier at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Thornton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eagle Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll, EC Central, West Side at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Tags

