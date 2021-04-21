Prep schedule

Baseball
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Golf
Andrean at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 4 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian, LaCrosse at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.
North White at Westville, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll, EC Central, West Side at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Frontier at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eagle Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll, EC Central, West Side at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.