Thursday's Schedule
Badminton
Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Beecher, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Andrew at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
EC Central at South Bend Clay, 5 p.m.
North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Golf
Chesterton at Munster, 4 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Summer Tree), 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Morgan Twp. (Creekside), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
North White at Westville, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hammond Central at Morton, 4 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
DeMotte Christian, Tri-Township at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Gary Lighthouse, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith, Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
DeMotte Christian, Tri-Township at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Eagle Classic (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, Gary Lighthouse, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, Tri-County at Frontier, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith, Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TF United at Richards, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.