Prep Schedule

Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
South Central at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
South Central at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.
TF North, TF South at Argo (Cog Hill), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Windy City Classic (Marist), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Mishawaka, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Reavis Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 6 p.m.)
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Lockport Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Trinity Greenlawn, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Hanover Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Andrean, 6:45 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bloom Twp. at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.
Westville at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Football
Thursday, Aug. 25
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.