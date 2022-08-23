 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

South Central at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

South Central at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.

TF North, TF South at Argo (Cog Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell, West Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Windy City Classic (Marist), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Mishawaka, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Reavis Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 6 p.m.)

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Lockport Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Trinity Greenlawn, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Hanover Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Andrean, 6:45 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:45 p.m.

Griffith at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bloom Twp. at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.

Westville at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 7 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Football

Thursday, Aug. 25

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

