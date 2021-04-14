 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Baseball stock
Baseball

Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Central at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m

North Judson at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

21st Century at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic Stevie’s Way, TBA

Boys Golf

Hanover Central at Whiting, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, John Glenn, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Calumet at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hammond at Highland, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Plymouth at Chesterton, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

North White, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Caston, LaCrosse at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

North White, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bremen at TF South, 5:45 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video











