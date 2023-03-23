Prep Schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Baseball
Leo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Hubbard at TF North, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA
Softball
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Goode at TF North, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA
Boys Volleyball
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bloom Twp. at TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.