Prep Schedule

Lake Central Classic (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 12:30 p.m.
North Newton at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.
LaVille at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 6:45 p.m.
Andrean at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Westville, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
West Side at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Boys & Girls Cross Country
Illinois state finals at Detweiller Park, Peoria. Field includes Daniel Kasperan (Marian Catholic) and Karen Zepeda (TF North)
