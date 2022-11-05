 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball

Lake Central Classic (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 12:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

LaVille at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Goshen, 6:45 p.m.

Andrean at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Westville, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

West Side at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Illinois state finals at Detweiller Park, Peoria. Field includes Daniel Kasperan (Marian Catholic) and Karen Zepeda (TF North)

