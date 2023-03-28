Prep Schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Baseball
Lake Central at Gibson Southern, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Penn, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Wheeler at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lemont at TF United (at TF North), 5 p.m.
Softball
South Central at John Glenn, 4:15 p.m.
Lockport East at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Merrillville at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Louisville Classic (field includes Highland), TBA
Southern Warrior Classic at Murfreesboro, TN (field includes Munster), TBA
Girls Indoor Track
SSC quad at Oak Lawn (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard, TF South, Tinley Park at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Lincoln-Way Central at TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.