Prep schedule

Baseball
Alexandria-Monroe Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.
Lafayette Jeff Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Logansport, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 10 a.m.
North Newton at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m. (DH)
Clark at River Forest, 11 a.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 11 a.m.
Portage at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Wheeler at Gavit, 11 a.m.
Lake Central at Trinity, KY, Super Prep 2021, 11:30 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Providence, noon
Softball
Mishawaka at Chesterton, 10 a.m. (DH)
North Newton at Covington, 10 a.m. (DH)
Crown Point at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Highland at Hebron, 11 a.m.
John Glenn at River Forest, 11 a.m.
Lowell at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 11 a.m.
LaPorte at Hobart, 1 p.m.
