 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball
Jeff Roberson

Baseball

Alexandria-Monroe Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.

McDonald’s Double Play Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln (field includes Chesterton), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Jeff Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Logansport, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 10 a.m.

North Newton at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m. (DH)

Clark at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 11 a.m.

Portage at Andrean, 11 a.m.

Wheeler at Gavit, 11 a.m.

Lake Central at Trinity, KY, Super Prep 2021, 11:30 a.m.

Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Providence, noon

Softball

Mishawaka at Chesterton, 10 a.m. (DH)

North Newton at Covington, 10 a.m. (DH)

Crown Point at Andrean, 11 a.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.

Highland at Hebron, 11 a.m.

John Glenn at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Lowell at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

Merrillville at Bishop Noll, 11 a.m.

LaPorte at Hobart, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve State Finals Highlights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts