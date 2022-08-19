 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Friday

Football

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video); WRIN (104.5 FM/1560 AM), 1560bearcountry.com

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), lqi977.com

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.

South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Football

West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts