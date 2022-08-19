Prep Schedule

Friday
Football
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video); WRIN (104.5 FM/1560 AM), 1560bearcountry.com
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), lqi977.com
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Kouts, 5 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Football
West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.