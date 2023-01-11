Prep Schedule

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
South Bend Career Academy at Westville, 5 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
