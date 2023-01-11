 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

South Bend Career Academy at Westville, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

