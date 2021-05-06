 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Track Stock

Track Stock

 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Baseball

Bishop Noll vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at LCC Catholic Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Rita, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Twin Lakes at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Bowman at SB Adams, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at McCutcheon, 6 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland, Hobart at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Hanover Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 5 p.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

MWC championship at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Lemont at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso Relays (field includes Bowman, Chesterton, EC Central, Lake Central, Merrillville), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

MWC championship at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts