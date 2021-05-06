Prep schedule

Baseball
Bishop Noll vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at LCC Catholic Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Rita, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hammond at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Bowman at SB Adams, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at McCutcheon, 6 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Highland, Hobart at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Hanover Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
MWC championship at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Lemont at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso Relays (field includes Bowman, Chesterton, EC Central, Lake Central, Merrillville), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
MWC championship at South Newton (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.