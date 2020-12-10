Prep schedule

Friday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Washington Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Clark, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Northeastern (Summit City Classic), 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Valparaiso at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
21st Century at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Munster at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Munster at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
