Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Washington Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Clark, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Northeastern (Summit City Classic), 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.

Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Valparaiso at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

21st Century at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Munster at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Munster at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

