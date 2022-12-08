 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Hillcrest at TF South, 6 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at LaLumiere Blue, 7 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Forest at TF North, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at LaLumiere, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Bremen at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Hillcrest (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bradley-Bourbonnais at TF United (TF South), 5 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

North Newto at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Reavis, 5 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hobart, Rensselaer at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

