Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Hillcrest at TF South, 6 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaLumiere Blue, 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Forest at TF North, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaLumiere, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Kouts, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Bremen at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Hillcrest (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bradley-Bourbonnais at TF United (TF South), 5 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
North Newto at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Reavis, 5 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hobart, Rensselaer at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.