Prep schedule

Thursday
Boys Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Station at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Station at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Richards at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF South (Centennial Park), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Michigan City at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Portage Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Portage at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
New Prairie at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Munster, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 6 p.m.
South Newton at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Victory Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.