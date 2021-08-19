Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Thursday

Boys Cross Country

Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Station at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Station at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Richards at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF South (Centennial Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Michigan City at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Portage Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Portage at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

New Prairie at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Munster, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 6 p.m.

South Newton at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Victory Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

