Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball

Andrean at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hebron at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Knox at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Mishawaka, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m.

21st Century at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Westville at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Argo at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

