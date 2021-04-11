 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Baseball

Andrean at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton vs. Rensselaer at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Calumet at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, TBA

Boys Golf

Boone Grove at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Morgan Twp., Winamac at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

EC Central at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crown Point at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF South at TF North, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blistering start to spring could break records in Southwest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

2021 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) first-team Academic All-State honors, and 2020-21 Duneland All-Conference boys and girls swim teams announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts