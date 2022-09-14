Prep Schedule

TF North at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Osceola Grace at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Pioneer at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 1 p.m.
