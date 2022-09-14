Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Times file photo

Week 5 Football

Friday, Sept. 16

TF North at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Osceola Grace at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Pioneer at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 1 p.m.

