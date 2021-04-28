 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Tennis

Baseball

Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Brooks at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at 21st Century, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4 p.m.

Morton at EC Central (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Crown Point at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Portage at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Clark at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 5 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Academy, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, South Shore International, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Tri-meet at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Academy, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, South Shore International, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Thornwood, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-meet at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

