Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
EC Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Hanover Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lemont at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Bloom Twp. at TF North, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Hillcrest TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Girls Bowling
Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Highland at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
South Bend Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Highland at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South, Argo at Bremen, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.