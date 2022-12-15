 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

EC Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Hanover Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lemont at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Bloom Twp. at TF North, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Hillcrest TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls Bowling

Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United, Reavis at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Highland at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

South Bend Washington at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Highland at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South, Argo at Bremen, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts