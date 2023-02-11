Prep Schedule

North Newton at Washington Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Calumet at Michigan City, 3 p.m.
Culver Academies at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
SSC Blue Conference meet at Oak Forest (field includes TF United), 8 a.m.
- Woman charged with murder in domestic stabbing of boyfriend, unsealed court records show
- 2-year-old Portage girl dead after shooting herself with gun at home, police say
- 10 to be disciplined after student brawl breaks out at Region high school, official says
- Valpo police investigating reports of gunshots, seeking tips from public
- House tells Hoosiers: Smile for your speeding ticket
- IUN announces new slate of courses open to the community
- Lowell man convicted of crimes against children
- Exotic dancers robbed after private show, police say
- Porter County woman jailed on charge of attacking man's genitals, police say
- Adults, juveniles nabbed in wake of Portage-area shooting that sent man to hospital, prosecutor says
- Walmart closing Homewood store
- One dead, one seriously injured in Merrillville crash; police seeking tips
- Portage shoplifter picked wrong time and wrong aisle to attempt his theft, police say
- Bed Bath and Beyond to close Valparaiso store and multiple Chicagoland locations, leaving just one Region location left
- First Lady Jill Biden planning Valparaiso visit next week
Indiana state finals at IUPUI (8 a.m. diving prelims, semifinals; noon, swim championships, diving finals)
EC Central semistate (Feeder regionals: Crown Point, Hobart, Logansport, Penn), 8 a.m.
