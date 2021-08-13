 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Golf
Provided

Friday

Football

Scrimmages

EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.

John Glenn at South Central, 6 p.m.

LaPorte, Plymouth at SB Adams, 6 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Bowman at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Highland, 7 p.m.

West Side at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Griffith, Wheeler at South Central, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

 

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

