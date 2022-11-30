 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Hobart at South Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Westville, 7 p.m.

West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

