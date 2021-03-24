 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

On the bubble

Boone Grove (7-3), Griffith (12-8), Hanover Central (11-3), Hobart (6-9-1), LaCrosse (8-5), Portage (3-9), South Central (12-4).

 The Times

Badminton

TF North at Neuqua Valley Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

TF South Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Softball

Morton at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

