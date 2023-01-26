 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Oak Lawn at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Tinley Park at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Chesterton 9-10 Scramble (field includes Calumet, Hammond Baptist, Hobart, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 4:30 p.m.

