Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Oak Lawn at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Andrean, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Girls Basketball
Hammond Academy at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.
Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Highland at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Tinley Park at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Chesterton 9-10 Scramble (field includes Calumet, Hammond Baptist, Hobart, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 4:30 p.m.