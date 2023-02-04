Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
TF South at Lincoln-Way Central, 11:30 a.m.
Boone Grove at North Judson, 12:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Warsaw, 12:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Wheeler, 12:30 p.m.
Westville at Winamac, 12:30 p.m.
Hebron at North White, 1 p.m.
Griffith at DeMotte Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Washington Twp., 1:30 p.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Portage, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Elkhart, 2 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Victory Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Gymnastics
Lafayette Jefferson Invitational (field includes Munster), 11:30 a.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hobart Sectional finals (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m. diving, 1 p.m. swim
Lake Central Sectional finals (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 9 a.m. diving, 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional (feeder sectionals: Crown Point, LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Hobart Regional (feeder sectionals: EC Central, Portage), 9 a.m.
Logansport Regional (feeder sectionals: Lafayette Jefferson, Winamac), 9 a.m.