Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Monday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Attica at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

EC Central at Morton, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

