Prep schedule

Monday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Attica at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. at West Central, 5:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
EC Central at Morton, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
