Prep schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Lowell at Clark, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!