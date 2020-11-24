 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Lowell at Clark, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts