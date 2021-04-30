 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Baseball

Wabash Apache Classic (field includes Hebron), 9:30 a.m.

Andrean at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.

EC Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Eisenhower at TF North, 10 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)

LaCrosse at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 10 a.m. (DH)

Merrillville at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Morton at Highland, 10 a.m.

North Newton at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m.

TF South at Reavis, 10 a.m.

Bowman at SB Riley, 11 a.m.

Calumet at Gavit, 11 a.m.

University High at South Central, 11 a.m.

Westville at Oregon-Davis, 11 a.m.

Andrean at FW Dwenger, noon

New Prairie at Michigan City, noon

Chesterton at Elkhart, 12:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Northridge, 3 p.m.

Boys Golf

Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central), 8 a.m.

Wawasee Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Hall of Fame Classic at Rock Hollow (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Western Michigan Christian, 9 a.m.

Softball

LaPorte Tournament (field includes Highland, Hobart, Lowell), 9 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Lake Shore Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9:30 a.m.

Tippecanoe Valley Tournament (field includes South Central), 9:30 a.m.

Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)

Eisenhower at TF North, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morton at Andrean, 10 a.m. (DH)

TF South at Reavis, 10 a.m.

Wabash Apache Classic (field includes Hebron), 10 a.m.

Washington Twp. at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Portage), 8 a.m.

Highland Doubles Tournament (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Whiting), 8:30 a.m.

Concord Tournament (field includes Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Hanover Central Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.

Lowell Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Boys Track

Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Huntington North Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.

Munster Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Morton), 10 a.m.

Kokomo Relays (field includes Crown Point), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Track

Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Munster Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Merrillville, Morton), 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Building heat to bake Southwest amid early season sizzle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts