Prep schedule

Baseball
Wabash Apache Classic (field includes Hebron), 9:30 a.m.
Andrean at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.
EC Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 10 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)
LaCrosse at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 10 a.m. (DH)
Merrillville at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Morton at Highland, 10 a.m.
North Newton at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m.
TF South at Reavis, 10 a.m.
Bowman at SB Riley, 11 a.m.
Calumet at Gavit, 11 a.m.
University High at South Central, 11 a.m.
Westville at Oregon-Davis, 11 a.m.
Andrean at FW Dwenger, noon
New Prairie at Michigan City, noon
Chesterton at Elkhart, 12:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Northridge, 3 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central), 8 a.m.
Wawasee Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Hall of Fame Classic at Rock Hollow (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Western Michigan Christian, 9 a.m.
Softball
LaPorte Tournament (field includes Highland, Hobart, Lowell), 9 a.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Lake Shore Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9:30 a.m.
Tippecanoe Valley Tournament (field includes South Central), 9:30 a.m.
Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
Eisenhower at TF North, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morton at Andrean, 10 a.m. (DH)
TF South at Reavis, 10 a.m.
Wabash Apache Classic (field includes Hebron), 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Portage), 8 a.m.
Highland Doubles Tournament (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Whiting), 8:30 a.m.
Concord Tournament (field includes Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Hanover Central Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.
Lowell Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Boys Track
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Huntington North Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Munster Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Morton), 10 a.m.
Kokomo Relays (field includes Crown Point), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Track
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Munster Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Merrillville, Morton), 10 a.m.