Wednesday's Schedule
Baseball
Boone Grove at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornridge, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Culver Community at Marquette, 5 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 5 p.m.
LaLumiere at Westville, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Andrean at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Morgan Twp., South Central at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.
LaLumiere at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Softball
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Beecher, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Thornridge, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hobart, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Morton, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Marquette at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF United at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Whiting, 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 5 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Kouts, Tri-Township at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp., Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Kouts, Tri-Township at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp., Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Noll at Morton, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.