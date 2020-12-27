Prep schedule

Monday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Michigan City Holiday Hoops Tournament (field includes Westville), 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland Christian Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South Vigo (field includes Kouts), TBD
Girls Basketball
Lebanon Holiday Classic (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
River Forest at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland Christian Classic (field includes Covenant Christian), TBD
Boys Swimming
SB Riley, Valparaiso at Munster, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
SB Riley, Valparaiso at Munster, 1 p.m.
