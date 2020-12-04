 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6 p.m.

SB Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

South Central at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Gavit, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Girls Basketball

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 10:30 a.m.

SB Adams at Marquette, 11 a.m.

Winamac at Westville, noon

Kouts at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

NorthWood at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Calumet, Hobart at River Forest, 8 a.m.

Shamrock Duals at Westfield (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Lake Central Super Duals (field includes Hanover Central, Portage), 8:30 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hammond, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.

Triple Dual at Culver Academies (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Triple Dual at Lake Station (field includes Highland, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Valparaiso 4-Way (field includes Gavit, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.

