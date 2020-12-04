Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6 p.m.
SB Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
South Central at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Gavit, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Girls Basketball
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 10:30 a.m.
SB Adams at Marquette, 11 a.m.
Winamac at Westville, noon
Kouts at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
NorthWood at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Penn at Munster, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Calumet, Hobart at River Forest, 8 a.m.
Shamrock Duals at Westfield (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Super Duals (field includes Hanover Central, Portage), 8:30 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hammond, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.
Triple Dual at Culver Academies (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
Triple Dual at Lake Station (field includes Highland, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Valparaiso 4-Way (field includes Gavit, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.
