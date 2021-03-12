 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

TF South at Oswego East, 10 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament, TBA

Boys Bowling

TF North at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon

TF South at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon

Girls Bowling

TF North at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon

TF South at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon

Gymnastics

State championships at Ball State, noon

Boys Soccer

Beecher at Marian Catholic, 11:45 a.m.

