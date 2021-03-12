Prep schedule

Badminton
TF South at Oswego East, 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament, TBA
Boys Bowling
TF North at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon
TF South at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon
Girls Bowling
TF North at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon
TF South at SSC Blue Conference meet at Reavis (Palos Lanes), noon
Gymnastics
State championships at Ball State, noon
Boys Soccer
Beecher at Marian Catholic, 11:45 a.m.
