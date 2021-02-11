 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Benton Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Highland 7 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Kouts at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

State prelims at IUPUI, noon

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings variety of weather to mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts