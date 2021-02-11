Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Trinity School at Greenlawn at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Benton Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Highland 7 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Kouts at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morton at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Whiting at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Oak Lawn at TF North, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
State prelims at IUPUI, noon
