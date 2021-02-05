Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Boone Grove at North Judson, 12:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 12:30 p.m.
Winamac at South Central, 12:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Warsaw, 1:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Adams, 2:30 p.m.
Bowman at Warren Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lincoln-Way Central at Marian Catholic, noon
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central Sectional, finals, 9 a.m. dive/1 p.m. swim
Valparaiso Sectional, finals, 9 a.m. dive/1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional (feeder sectionals: Crown Point, LaPorte), 9:30 a.m.
Hobart Regional (feeder sectionals: EC Central, Portage), 9:30 a.m.
Logansport Regional (feeder sectionals: Lafayette Jefferson, Twin Lakes), 8:30 a.m.