Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Boone Grove at North Judson, 12:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 12:30 p.m.

Winamac at South Central, 12:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Warsaw, 1:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Adams, 2:30 p.m.

Bowman at Warren Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lincoln-Way Central at Marian Catholic, noon

Gymnastics

Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central Sectional, finals, 9 a.m. dive/1 p.m. swim

Valparaiso Sectional, finals, 9 a.m. dive/1 p.m. swim

Wrestling

Crown Point Regional (feeder sectionals: Crown Point, LaPorte), 9:30 a.m.

Hobart Regional (feeder sectionals: EC Central, Portage), 9:30 a.m.

Logansport Regional (feeder sectionals: Lafayette Jefferson, Twin Lakes), 8:30 a.m.

