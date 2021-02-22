Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
TF North at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at SB Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Kouts at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 7 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at Hillcrest, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lake Central, Morgan Twp., Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Diving Regional at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.