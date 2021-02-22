 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

TF North at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Hebron, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at SB Career Academy, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.

Morton at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 7 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF South at Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF North at Hillcrest, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lake Central, Morgan Twp., Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Diving Regional at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

