Presented By Strack & Van Til
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Knox at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic at Nazareth (ESCC Tournament, semifinal), TBA

Girls Bowling

Rich Township at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Merrillville at Portage, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

LaPorte at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

