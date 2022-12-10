Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at South Bend Career Academy, 1 p.m.
Crown Point at Southport, 2:30 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio, delayed video)
Michigan City at Hammond Central, 3 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Lafayette Jefferson at Calumet, 3:30 p.m.
South Bend Washington at LaPorte, 3:30 p.m.
Brownsburg at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Lewis Cass, 6:30 p.m.
North White at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Portage at Westville, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
South Central at North Judson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet at Illiana Christian, noon
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Pioneer, 2:30 p.m.
North Newton at Faith Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.
Marquette at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.; Marian Catholic vs. Hillcrest, 7:30 p.m.)
North White at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.
South Central at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chicago Kenwood, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Boys Bowling
Tinley Park Holiday Invitational at Tinley Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Plainfield North Strikefest at Town & Country Lanes (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Eisenhower Invitational (field includes TF United), 8 a.m.
Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.
Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Knox, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Griffith Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Hammond Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Morton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.
Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Knox, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Zionsville Eagle Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.
Elkhart Jim Nicholson Invitational (field includes Wheeler) 8 a.m.
Rensselaer Super Duals (field includes Hebron), 8 a.m.
Calumet Carl Traicoff Memorial Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 8:30 a.m.
Merrillville Tom Cameron Invitational (field includes Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 8:30 a.m.
Buffalo Grove Rex Lewis Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 9 a.m.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Lebanon Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.