Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at South Bend Career Academy, 1 p.m.

Crown Point at Southport, 2:30 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio, delayed video)

Michigan City at Hammond Central, 3 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Lafayette Jefferson at Calumet, 3:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at LaPorte, 3:30 p.m.

Brownsburg at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Lewis Cass, 6:30 p.m.

North White at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

North Newton at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Portage at Westville, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

South Central at North Judson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet at Illiana Christian, noon

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Pioneer, 2:30 p.m.

North Newton at Faith Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.

Marquette at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.; Marian Catholic vs. Hillcrest, 7:30 p.m.)

North White at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.

South Central at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chicago Kenwood, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Boys Bowling

Tinley Park Holiday Invitational at Tinley Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 8:30 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Plainfield North Strikefest at Town & Country Lanes (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Eisenhower Invitational (field includes TF United), 8 a.m.

Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.

Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at Knox, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Hammond Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Morton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.

Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at Knox, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Zionsville Eagle Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.

Elkhart Jim Nicholson Invitational (field includes Wheeler) 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Super Duals (field includes Hebron), 8 a.m.

Calumet Carl Traicoff Memorial Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 8:30 a.m.

Merrillville Tom Cameron Invitational (field includes Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 8:30 a.m.

Buffalo Grove Rex Lewis Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll), 9 a.m.

Walsh Jesuit Ironman Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Lebanon Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

