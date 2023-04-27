Prep Schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Badminton
South Suburban Conference Tournament at Argo (field includes TF South, TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
John Glenn at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
EC Central vs. Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian vs. Morgan Twp. at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Portage at Merrillville (Scherwood), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Crown Point (Sandy Pines), 4:15 p.m.
LaLumiere at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Valparaiso at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tinley Park vs. TF United (at TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park vs. TF United (at TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Highland Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Pete Struck Invitational at Sandburg (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Highland Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton at Portage, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
TF United at Tinley Park, 5:30 p.m.
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Central, 6:30 p.m.