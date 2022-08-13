Prep Schedule

Saturday
Boys Cross Country
LaVern-Gibson Valley Kickoff (field includes Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park (field includes Andrean, Calumet, EC Central, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster), 9:45 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
LaVern-Gibson Valley Kickoff (field includes Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park (field includes Andrean, Calumet, EC Central, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Illinois Lutheran, TBD
Boys Soccer
Griffith at Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Wheeler, noon
Westville vs. Michigan City, noon
Girls Soccer
LaPorte at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Griffith at Concord, 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Crown Point Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.
Winamac Warrior Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Kouts, Lake Station, North Newton, Westville), 9 a.m.
LaPorte, Fort Wayne Dwenger at Penn, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 3 p.m.