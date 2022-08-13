 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Saturday

Boys Cross Country

LaVern-Gibson Valley Kickoff (field includes Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park (field includes Andrean, Calumet, EC Central, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster), 9:45 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

LaVern-Gibson Valley Kickoff (field includes Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park (field includes Andrean, Calumet, EC Central, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

People are also reading…

Marian Catholic at Illinois Lutheran, TBD

Boys Soccer

Griffith at Bethany Christian, 9 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Wheeler, noon

Westville vs. Michigan City, noon

Girls Soccer

LaPorte at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Griffith at Concord, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Crown Point Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.

Winamac Warrior Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Kouts, Lake Station, North Newton, Westville), 9 a.m.

LaPorte, Fort Wayne Dwenger at Penn, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 3 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts