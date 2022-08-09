Prep Schedule

Tuesday
Girls Golf
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Morton, Portage), 8:30 a.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian, North Newton at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Scrimmages
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.
Griffith, West Side at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 6 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 6 p.m.
Northridge at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Bowman at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
NorthWood at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.