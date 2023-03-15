Prep Schedule

Badminton
TF South vs. Bolingbrook, Geneva, Nequa Valley at Nequa Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
TF North at Hubbard, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bolingbrook at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Kankakee, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Bishop Noll Invitational (field includes Bowman, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, River Forest, Wheeler), 5 p.m.
