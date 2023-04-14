Prep Schedule

Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Bishop Noll vs. Michigan City at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.
Portage at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morton vs. Calumet Christian at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
New Buffalo at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beecher at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lakeshore, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at West Side, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
Leo Invitational (field includes Munster), TBA
Girls Tennis
John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at South Bend Riley, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Broncho Sprint Relays (field includes Bowman), 4:30 p.m.
Yorkville Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Flashes Showcase at Franklin Central (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Broncho Sprint Relays (field includes Bowman), 4:30 p.m.
Yorkville Invitational (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.