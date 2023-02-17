Prep Schedule

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
DeMotte Christian at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Indiana state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Day 1, 1 p.m.
