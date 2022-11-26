 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

LaPorte at Fishers, 12:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Lake Central, 1:30 p.m.

Winamac at North Newton, 1:30 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 3 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Merrillville at Fort Wayne Snider, 3:30 p.m.

Don Bosco Institute at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Lebanon at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

West Central at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Lakeshore Classic, 6 p.m.

Morton Thanksgiving Shootout/Hometown Community Banks Roundball Classic (field includes TF North), 6 p.m.

Elkhart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 7 p.m., rrsn.com

Munster at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brownsburg Shootout (field includes Crown Point), 12:15 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

LaPorte at South Bend Clay, 2 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Swimming

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Hobart at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

North Newton Invitational (field includes Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, River Forest), 8 a.m.

Goshen Red Hawk Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station), 9 a.m.

