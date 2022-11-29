 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

TF North at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.

Highland at River Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Crete-Monee at TF South, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Kouts at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Lemont at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont (Strike & Spare II Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at South newton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts