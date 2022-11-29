Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
TF North at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.
Highland at River Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Crete-Monee at TF South, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Lemont at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont (Strike & Spare II Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at South newton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.